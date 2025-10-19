Disciplined Investments LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,139,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 220,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

