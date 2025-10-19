Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $72,624,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 199.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.12.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LLY opened at $803.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $753.09 and a 200-day moving average of $765.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.