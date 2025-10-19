Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF $VCEB is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc. owned 1.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,437,000 after acquiring an additional 124,113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $7,206,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,292,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $640,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

