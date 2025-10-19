Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 466,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 762.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.0931 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

