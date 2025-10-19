Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,707,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,191,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

