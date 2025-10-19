Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 19,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 29,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

HON opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

