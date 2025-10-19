First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $9.87 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.