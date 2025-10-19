Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 130.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.