Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 130.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
