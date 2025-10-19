Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

