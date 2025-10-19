Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 54,673 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,673 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $188.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $193.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.