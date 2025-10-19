TrueMark Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $295.37 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

