Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

