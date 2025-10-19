Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $447.12 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.86 and its 200 day moving average is $459.74. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

