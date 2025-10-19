Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $242.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

