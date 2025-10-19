Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

