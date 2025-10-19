Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,455 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $142.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.92.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

