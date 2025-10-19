Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Newmont Stock Down 7.6%

Newmont stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

