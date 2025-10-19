Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Workday by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Workday by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at $21,246,461.99. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $304.00 price objective on Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Workday Stock Up 2.9%

Workday stock opened at $234.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.31 and its 200-day moving average is $236.76. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

