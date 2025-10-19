Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 414 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $587.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.73. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

