Systelligence LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF $WLDR

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned 2.01% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS WLDR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.95. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $36.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87.

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th.

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

