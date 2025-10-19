Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys 121 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after buying an additional 285,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after buying an additional 213,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,821,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.4%

EME stock opened at $689.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $638.04 and a 200-day moving average of $537.87. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $697.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.