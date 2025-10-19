ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL is Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $102.37 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

