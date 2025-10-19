Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Purchased by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,972,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,595,000 after acquiring an additional 328,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,379 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,140,000 after acquiring an additional 349,046 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 744,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Shares of CIGI opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.86 and a one year high of $170.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

