Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.84.

MDLZ opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

