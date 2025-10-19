William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $73.92 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Burlington Stores worth $73,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $274.71 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.60 and a 200-day moving average of $255.36.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

