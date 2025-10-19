Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 1.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $25,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $264.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $239.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.37 and its 200 day moving average is $232.04. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.