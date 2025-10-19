Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,753,000 after purchasing an additional 254,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 456.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after buying an additional 1,563,449 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 21.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,581,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after buying an additional 284,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,436,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Roku by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -224.31, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.13. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $107.25.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,052,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,200. The trade was a 35.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,890 shares of company stock worth $52,833,661. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

