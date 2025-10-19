Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.