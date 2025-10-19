Swmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Swmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14,741.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $185.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $192.83.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.