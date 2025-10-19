Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 516.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after acquiring an additional 715,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cintas by 169.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 573,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cintas by 163.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $188.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.