Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,164.9% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $808.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $765.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.20.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

