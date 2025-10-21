Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,210,000 after buying an additional 2,692,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,978.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after buying an additional 2,327,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of LRCX opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $153.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.