Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.