Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stake Cut by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 4.1% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $762.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $771.58.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.