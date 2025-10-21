Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,725 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $808.88 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $756.56 and a 200-day moving average of $766.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $765.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.