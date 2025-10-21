Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $232.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

