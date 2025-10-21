Fiduciary Family Office LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $279.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

