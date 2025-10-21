Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $24.52 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.29.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $458.47 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.81. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

