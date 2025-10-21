Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $267.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

