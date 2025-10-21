Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 14,154 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.3%

IEFA opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

