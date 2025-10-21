Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 963 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE SCHW opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

