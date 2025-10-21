IMG Wealth Management Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.0% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 price objective (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,339.81.

Netflix Stock Up 3.3%

Netflix stock opened at $1,238.56 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $744.26 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,213.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,182.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

