Whittier Trust Co. Buys 57,108 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $41,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.95.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,972,184.55. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $503.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of -423.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

