Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Holdings Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $75,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.41 and a 200-day moving average of $276.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

