Klingman & Associates LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $283.03 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.62 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

