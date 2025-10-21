DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,127 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $137,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 83.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 84.6% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $227.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

