Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Arete began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.47.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.96. The firm has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

