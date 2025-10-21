Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price target (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,141.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,454.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5,349.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

