Klingman & Associates LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $206.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average is $217.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.15%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

