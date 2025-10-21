Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 650 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.31.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $303.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.17.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

